The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is a home away from home for many people in Wilson County.
Its director said the activities and events it puts on are made possible by fundraisers like the annual Valentine’s banquet, which was held on Saturday evening at the Mill in Lebanon.
“It is a romantic dinner and dance and auction,” LSCC Executive Director Patti Watts said of the event. “It’s a little bit of everything rolled up into one, and its our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
In a typical year, Watts reported that the organization can take in upwards of $20,000.
“Of course, it all rolls in the budget, but it’s earmarked for the activities offered at the senior center,” Watts said. “Programs and activities don’t run themselves. This fundraiser really helps. And every little bit goes a long way.”
During previous years, a Valentine’s banquet committee has been in charge of organizing the event.
Committee members would start by soliciting members of the community for items to go in the silent auction. The next step is table sponsorships.
“We’ve had 19 table sponsors (for this year), which is great,” Watts said.
The LSCC didn’t employ a committee this year though. The center partnered with Leadership Wilson to plan and organize the event.
“They have been a Godsend,” Watts said. “They have just been incredible to work with. They’ve really brought a little extra help to the table.”
The center operates with a regular budget like any other municipal organization, but thanks to the additional funds that the organization raises from events like the Valentine’s banquet, it’s able to enhance the activities that it already features. Watts pointed to some recently-purchased speakers that the center uses for aerobic and dance class sessions as just one of the extra things the center has been able to buy. The center also provides an array of workout and exercise equipment for members. Natural wear and tear on that equipment requires occasional upgrades.
Watts said that she is proud of the services that her center is able to provide for its members and grateful for additional resources that allow her to take those services a step farther.
The director attributes the banquet’s typically-large haul to its heavy attendance. In the last year before the COVID pandemic, the event had more than 300 guests. The attendance this year wasn’t as high as more than 215 guests attended, but since LSCC hasn’t returned to pre-COVID membership levels, Watts is optimistic the funds will still go a long way to improve services at the center.
Before the pandemic, the center had approximately 1,800 members. Watts said that the current membership is 1,250.
The Valentine’s banquet is not the only fundraiser that the organization puts on. There is an upcoming yard sale in the spring as well as another yard sale in the fall.
