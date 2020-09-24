Lebanon defeated visiting Green Hill 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 in District 9-AAA volleyball Tuesday night.
Kendall Arnold led the Lady Devils with 24 assists, 12 digs, two aces, a block and a kill while Addie Grace Porter produced 15 digs, 11 kills, three assists and an ace; Emily Lawson 15 digs and two assists and Haley Mitchell 1 kills and two digs as Lebanon improved to 8-1 in the district and 14-4 overall.
Lebanon will play host to Mt. Juliet today with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers top Trousdale on senior nightWATERTOWN — Watertown rolled to a 3-0 senior night win over Trousdale County on Tuesday night.
Brittni Allison spiked five kills for the Lady Tigers while Brookelyn Davis, Natalie Fountain and Abby Parkerson each pounded out four, Gala Holbrooks three and Morgan Brown and Mikayla Nix two apiece.
Davis set up 16 assists while Allison added two and Parkerson, Chloe Poston and Faith Pulley one apiece.
Davis and Brown each served up seven aces while Tunks scored six, Allison four and Fountain and Pulley one apiece.
Davis and Fountain each finished with four digs while Nix notched three, Tunks two and Pulley, Brown and Allison one apiece.
Holbrooks, Nix, Parkerson and Fountain each had a solo block as Watertown improved to 26-5 for the season.
Watertown will travel to Gordonsville tonight for a District 7-A match before the Lady Tigers close their home schedule next Tuesday against Lebanon.
Watertown clips EaglevilleWatertown rolled to a 3-0 win over Eagleville on Monday as the Lady Tigers climbed to 24-5.
Morgan Brown led rtown clips Eaglevilleall Watertown hitters with 15 kills, followed by Brookelyn Davis with 11; Gala Holbrooks, Abby Parkerson, Natalie Fountain and Brittni Allison three each and Mikayla Nix one.
Davis set up 24 assists while Chloe Poston put up 10 and Carson Cowan and Alie Tunks two each.
Parkerson had a solo block while Allison and Davis teamed up with Holbrooks for two assisted blocks.
Faith Pulley served up three aces; Tunks, Poston and Davis two each and Brown one.
Tunks had 18 digs from the back row while Brown added 11, Davis and Poston eight each, Summer Sesnan seven, Fountain four,, Nix two and Allison one.
