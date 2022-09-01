The city of Lebanon has its eyes set on a space in ward 2 to build its latest park and recreation facility.
The Lebanon ward 2 city councilor Fred Burton sponsored a move to construct Head Homes Park. The Lebanon Church, located at 600 C.L. Manier Street, owns the land.
“There will be a walking trail and a pavilion picnic area, so people can have little family reunions or do whatever they want to do,” Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter said. “There will be a bathroom area, which will have space in case anyone wants to sell concessions. It will be available for when they are running games out there.”
The space currently has a field where people can play softball.
The ordinance to appropriate funding for the park was approved unanimously by the Lebanon City Council. City officials opened the competitive bidding in July when the city received one bid from Stockton Building Corp. for $339,700.
Initially, the city budgeted $200,000 for the park, but after the bid came back, it required a budget amendment to cover the difference.
The reasoning behind the budget transfer stemmed from cost overruns for the playground equipment at Cairo Bend Park, another recently-completed parks and recreation project in the city. Cairo Bend has many of the same features as the future Head Homes Park.
“At Cairo Bend, we have a playground area,” Porter said. “We also have a pavilion and a bathroom at Cairo Bend, along with the playground and a walking trail. All (Head Homes Park) doesn’t have is a playground.
“You’ve got a lot of kids playing ball in the area inside the track, so we are going to leave the field there.”
The park represents Lebanon’s commitment to expanding its parks and recreation facilities throughout the city.
“You have one in Cairo Bend, in ward 6,” Porter said. “There is the one over by Lebanon High School. Then, you have Don Fox in ward 1.
“These little pocket parks are something they were trying to do, so people wouldn’t have to drive so far to get to them. This gives everybody something in their own area.”
Porter also pointed to enhanced safety as a feature of the parks.
“Hopefully, kids can walk to some of these things without having to get in the car and drive,” Porter said. “It will be in close proximity to their homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.