Middle School 1

An investigation revealed no threat to Lebanon’s Walter J. Baird Middle School after a student’s post triggered an investigation.

 Craig Harris/ The Lebanon Democrat

A seventh-grader has been charged with false reporting after a post on social media alluded to a potential threat at Walter J. Baird Middle School on Saturday.

Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto said that there was no direct threat associated with the Snapchat post. No incident occurred, and school continued as usual on Monday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.