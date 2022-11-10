A seventh-grader has been charged with false reporting after a post on social media alluded to a potential threat at Walter J. Baird Middle School on Saturday.
Lebanon Special School District Director Brian Hutto said that there was no direct threat associated with the Snapchat post. No incident occurred, and school continued as usual on Monday morning.
“It essentially said, if you go to Walker J., a kid said he might do something or bring a surprise,” Hutto said.
Lebanon Special School District Student Services Director Mike Kurtz said that the district learned about the post through law enforcement.
Typically, if the school district was made aware of a situation like the social media post made on Saturday, its procedure would be to report it to the school resource officer (SRO), who would then take it to law enforcement.
“If we were to become aware of something, we would turn that over to law enforcement, and then, it’s their investigation,” Kurtz said. “We work closely with them, so I have no doubt that they would look into it.”
The Lebanon Police Department investigated the post, and Lebanon Special Schools notified parents of the post and the resulting investigation on Sunday evening.
“It was just a poor choice on the student’s part ... there was no intent,” Hutto said. “We wish it wouldn’t have happened, but I’m thankful for our sheriff’s office and the LPD for being on top of things.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation on Monday morning in partnership with Lebanon Special School District SROs.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Monday on its social media accounts that said that school administrators and the school’s resource officer, Patrick Seay, identified the student responsible.
“The student, a seventh-grader, has been charged and will face school disciplinary actions,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office statement read. “We will reiterate once again that anyone who makes a threat towards students and/or staff members in any of our schools, whether jokingly or intentionally, will be charged and not be tolerated.”
