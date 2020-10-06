Lebanon came out early Saturday and doubled up visiting LaVergne 2-1 to clinch the No. 2 seed in the upcoming District 9-AAA tournament.
Junior striker Libby Smith scored both Lady Devil goals with assists from junior Bailey Westmoreland and freshman Rachel Moscardelli.
With the No. 2 seed, Lebanon earned a first-round bye in the tournament.
The Lady Devils were coming off a 2-0 home win over Smyrna last Thursday on Senior Night.
Seniuors Isabella Simmons and Mallory Lohrer scored from Lebanon with a assists from Smith and Emma Whitefield.
Lexie Crowder posted the shutout with five saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.