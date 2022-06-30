The days of free lunch for students in the United States are coming to a close, and due to high food costs, the price that students in Lebanon paid before the COVID-19 pandemic is set to increase.
Students across the country have not had to pay for the past two years because of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option. The option was extended to include lunch served during the school year, but it will officially expire next month.
As a result of the change, students in the Lebanon Special School District will have to return to paying for lunch. While the cost prior to the free-lunch program had been $1.50 for students not receiving free or reduced lunch, it will now cost $2.50 for elementary students and $2.55 for middle-school students.
According to the system’s outgoing director of schools, Scott Benson, the change is a result of “increases across the board in food prices.”
Benson indicated during a Lebanon Special School District board meeting on Tuesday that the change would not impact free breakfasts.
“We will continue with free, universal breakfast,” Benson said. “We still qualify for that because of our lower socio-economic status.”
The effects of rising costs are not just being felt in Lebanon. They have impacted the price of lunch in neighboring counties as well.
“The increase in meal prices is largely due to the dramatic increased cost in food, food prep and cost of labor we are all seeing,” said Doug Bodary, Rutherford County Schools assistant superintendent for budget and finance, in a press release.
Following the change in price, Lebanon Special School District will still be less expensive than Rutherford County, where lunches will cost elementary students $3.25. Middle and high-school students will pay $3.50.
The Lebanon Special School District lunch menus offer five food components: meat/meat alternate, milk, grain/breads and two servings of vegetables or fruits. Students can decline two of the five components but must select at least a half cup of either a fruit or vegetable or half cup fruit/vegetable combo.
Pay raises
Teachers and other employees at the Lebanon Special School District will be receiving pay raises for the upcoming year.
Certified employees, as in educators with teaching certificates, will receive a 3% raise. Other employees will receive a 4% raise.
“We are in the top 15 out of 145 districts for average teacher pay,” Benson said. “We make it a priority, as this board has, to give raises every single year. Some counties are making a huge investment this year, 10-12%, and that’s great. But when you make an investment every single year, you don’t have to make moves like that to stay competitive.
“Although 3% certified may not sound like a lot in today’s climate, comparatively speaking, we are still going to maintain our ranking. Since we have not neglected that in years past, we aren’t having to play catch up.”
Bus drivers in the district will be receiving a $17-per-day raise, up from $83 to $100 for each day they work.
Steve Jones, the Lebanon Special School District Board of Education chairman, indicated that bus drivers are at a premium these days. With the short supply, neighboring school districts are in a sort of bidding war for bus-driver services. Jones indicated optimism that the raise will help close that gap.
