Following what authorities describe as a standoff on Thursday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office took three adults and one juvenile into custody.
According to Capt. Scott Moore, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer, “a silver Cadillac led law enforcement agencies in a brief pursuit at approximately 8 p.m.”
The driver of the vehicle was able to elude pursuing officers. However, after a be on the lookout (BOLO) was issued, officers located a vehicle matching the description at the Days Inn in Lebanon, just off of Highway 231.
According to reports, a standoff ensued at approximately 10 p.m. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division managed to get a line through to one of the suspects on their room phone. Eventually, authorities took the suspects into custody without incident shortly after 11 p.m.
Moore indicated that investigators found weapons believed to be stolen inside the room. Those weapons are also linked to an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATFE) investigation. As a result, the ATFE will lead the investigation of stolen weapons.
