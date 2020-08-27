Lebanon swept visiting Smyrna, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, in District 9-AAA volleyball play on Tuesday evening.
Kendall Arnold totaled 12 digs, 10 assists, four aces, four digs and four kills for the Lady Devils. Avery Harris had nine kills, four digs, three aces and an assist; Maya Gipson chipped in 10 assists, three digs, two kills and two aces and Emily Lawson produced 13 digs and served an ace as Lebanon improved to 3-2 for the season and 2-1 in district play. Lebanon will make its first trip to the new Green Hill for district action today.
Friendship rolls past MJCADONELSON — Friendship Christian swept Mt. Juliet Christian, 25-16, 25019, 25-21, in District 4-II-A volleyball action Tuesday at Donelson Christian, which was serving as a home gym this season for MJCA, whose own gym was damaged in the March tornado.
Reise Huckaby had 20 assists, six digs, four aces and a kill for the Lady Commanders while Logan Seagraves supplied 12 digs, seven kills and six aces; Mattie Smith three kills, two blocks and an ace; Sloan Stewart seven digs and six kills and Paige Huckaby five kills. Friendship also won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
FCS will play host to Goodpasture at 6 p.m. today in the Bay Family Sportsplex following the 5 p.m. JV match.
Lady Devils defeat BlackmanLebanon defeated visiting Blackman, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, in non-district volleyball action Monday.
Kendall Arnold led the Lady Devils with 31 assists, 12 digs, eight kills and an ace while Addie Grace Porter produced 18 kills, 16 digs and an ace; Emily Lawson 20 digs and two assists and Avery Harris 12 kills and five digs as Lebanon improved to 2-2.
