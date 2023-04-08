Lebanon City Council 1

On Tuesday, the Lebanon City Council voted on first reading to eliminate a loophole in the zoning code. Pictured are: (from left) ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack, ward 2 councilor Fred Burton, ward 3 councilor Camille Burdine, Lebanon Commissioner of Finance Stuart Lawson, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, city attorney Andy Wright, ward 4 councilor Chris Crowell, ward 5 councilor Tick Bryant and ward 6 councilor Phil Moorehead.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

Lebanon zoning codes may become more strict when it comes to multi-use developments.

On Tuesday, the Lebanon City Council voted 5-1 on the first reading to approve an ordinance that would eliminate a loophole in the zoning code, which will now prevent developers from utilizing multi-use zoning in the building of apartment complexes.

