Lebanon zoning codes may become more strict when it comes to multi-use developments.
On Tuesday, the Lebanon City Council voted 5-1 on the first reading to approve an ordinance that would eliminate a loophole in the zoning code, which will now prevent developers from utilizing multi-use zoning in the building of apartment complexes.
The council will discuss amending the zoning code during its next work session on Thursday, and there will be a second vote to approve or deny the ordinance on April 18.
“One of the things that we’ve been doing for the past couple of years is managing growth,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “There’s been several things that (the city) has placed in front of (the council) that you’ve approved that are really positive. We passed the comprehensive planning as councilor (Camille) Burdine mentioned earlier. We’ve created a sunset clause on special plans so that if (developers) haven’t done anything in three years, they have to come back (before the council). We’ve also increased standards for multi-family. We’ve made developers pay for improvements to infrastructure. But one of the things that we’ve talked about in work sessions before is tightening up the zoning code.”
The city created the zoning committee for that purpose. One of the things that became a priority for the committee was commercial neighborhood and commercial service zoning.
“When those zonings were put into effect, they were meant to create mixed-use developments, which are retail, commercial, and residential,” Bell said. “It means that they also allow a lot of uses. So, one of the things that we’ve seen is that most developments are being used for one purpose, and that’s multi-family.”
Burdine, the ward 2 councilor, originally made a motion to defer the vote until more public input could be received.
“I’m not disagreeing that we need to do something,” Burdine said. “What I’m saying is I think there needs to be a harder discussion.”
The public will have opportunities to address the council regarding the ordinance at the work session on Thursday and also before the final vote is taken at the next city council meeting.
“You can defer it,” Bell said. “You can vote yes. You can vote no. But at some point, this council has to decide what you want to see the in next 20-30 years, not just project by project. What do you want to see the city look like in 20-30 years?”
The motion to defer the vote was denied.
“We have time to discuss it,” ward 1 council member Joey Carmack said.
Ward 6 councilor Phil Moorehead recalled the loophole affecting him and his neighbors.
“Where I live, there was a property that was CS (commercial service),” Moorehead said. “Everybody was led to believe that there was going to be commercial development there. It’s now a giant apartment complex.”
Zone 4 councilor Chris Crowell has also had experience with developers utilizing the loophole.
“I’ve got some personal experience with people having zoning, and then, they change their horses in the middle of the stream, and they do something different than what they said they were going to do,” Crowell said. “That’s not cool at all. From my standpoint, you come forward, tell us what you would like to do, (and) let’s work together to bring something to the city that benefits everyone.”
