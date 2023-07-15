The city of Lebanon is calling a special census due to widespread miscounts during the 2020 census.
According to the United States Census Bureau, the census was undercounted in Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi and Texas. Tennessee’s census was undercounted by 4.78%.
“The amount of money you get from the state every month depends on your population,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “At the moment, that is based on the official count of 38,000, but we know there are more people in Lebanon than 38,000. Therefore, we’re missing out on state funding. The way to correct that is to have a special census that will be certified and to get our population numbers readjusted the correct level.”
Before the special census can be conducted, the 2020 census had to be certified.
“That takes a while, especially since that census was done during COVID,” Bell said. “They were delayed, so it was only certified last year. A special census can only be done a certain time period away from that certification date. We are now at a point to where we can actually do a special census. A few months ago, I called a meeting of the planning department and the commissioner of public services to find a direction forward to do this census. We’ve reached out to some firms that are contracted to do this kind of work. We’ve also talked to the federal census bureau because they can do this as well. We also have the option of doing it ourselves. The last special census that the city of Lebanon did was done in-house. So, right now, we’re trying to determine the best path forward.”
The special census will work just like a regular census.
“People will get mailers to fill out,” Bell said. “It will not be as detailed as the federal census bureau, because they are looking for different types of demographic information. We simply want to count the number of people who are here. It’ll be as simple as how many people live in your home. There will be mailers, and then, once those are counted, people will go door to door to get information.”
There is currently no specific start date for the special census planned.
“There is a timeline, and that timeline means that the census would probably need to be done in the late fall or in the early part of next year during that time period to be able to get the information to the state.”
The city knew the numbers were off when the census originally came out.
“We knew when the numbers came out that they had been undercounted, but that is something that happened throughout the country,” Bell said. “That’s something that I I’ve read articles about, and the federal census bureau has talked about. It was undercounted, because it was during COVID, which was a big issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.