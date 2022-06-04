Traffic on South Hartmann Drive can already be a hassle at certain times of the day, but if a new property on Hickory Ridge Road is approved, city officials warned that it could become even more congested.
During a work session at Lebanon City Hall on Thursday evening, members of the Lebanon City Council discussed the implications of adding a 460-unit development to a 46-acre plot Lebanon High School.
Next week, the city councilors will vote on an amendment to Lebanon’s zoning map, changing the property at 1664 and 1668 Hickory Ridge Road from rural residential, medium-density and commercial zoning to a specific plan that permits greater density, paving the way for that development.
Josh Stahle, a planner with the Lebanon Planning Department, explained that the development would have apartments, townhomes, duplexes and single-family houses, along with three commercial spaces.
Since the development falls in the South Hartmann Overlay, a design standard that the city enacted to attract certain types of future development, it must also feature a walkable component.
When the Lebanon Regional and Municipal Planning Commission (LRMPC) heard the plan in April, it was recommended to the city with a 7-0 approval.
Lebanon city councilor Chris Crowell, who also sits on the LRMPC, mentioned that he abstained from voting on the matter in April over concerns about how it might impact traffic.
“I have kids at Lebanon High School and have sat in the traffic,” Crowell said on Thursday. “I could not really in good conscience feel like I was adding to that traffic, without addressing traffic flow. I was hoping for enough outlets in the development to get people in and out without having to come that way.”
Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana indicated that improvements to the streets around the proposed development are planned.
“The more entrances from that development on to Hickory Ridge Road, the better off you will be,” Santana said. “Will it be great on graduation day, and will you not need (Lebanon Police Department) out there ... no. South Hartman (Drive) is South Hartmann.”
Santana mentioned that while there were not originally discussions about having entrances on Hickory Ridge Road, but that there are now plans for two.
“When the school was built, those people on Hickory Ridge were told their road would not be used for entrance to the school,” Santana said. “However, people are still having to use their road to get to the school.”
Santana indicated that the city is also exploring pedestrian improvements to address foot traffic during school arrivals and dismissal. Pedestrians at Blue Devil Boulevard and South Hartmann Drive can hit a button, and it extends the walking time, which Santana said temporarily shuts down South Hartmann Drive.
Hamilton Springs
Developers at Hamilton Springs have requested an amendment to the zoning plan that applies to the property.
Hamilton Springs is located just north of Hwy. 70 inside the western portion of Lebanon’s city limits.
Stahle explained on Thursday that the matter concerns one of the sections of the community, which was previously supposed to be open space. Now, the developers want to convert it to a designation of “walkable urban,” allowing for the construction of townhomes.
Additionally, a request was made to alter the screening and roadway standards.
“The biggest one that stuck out to me is the parking garage portion of their apartments,” Stahle said. “Previously, in their specific plan, they had to do a store or some sort of interactive thing for pedestrians. Now, it couldn’t just be a wall. They have added an option to make it look like a storefront.”
Both matters will go before the Lebanon City Council during its regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave., on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
