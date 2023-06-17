Tractor Supply Company will host a Horse Health and Feed event next Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. at its Lebanon store, located at 1455-B West Main St.
Visitors can learn about maintaining a horse’s health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities.
The event is part of Tractor Supply’s continued commitment to community-based events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.
“Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won’t want to miss our horse health and feed event at the Lebanon store,” said Joey Dugas, manager of Lebanon Tractor Supply store. “This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in equine activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs.”
In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy equine nutrition.
Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance.
For more information, interested individuals can call Lebanon Tractor Supply at 615-449-4466.
