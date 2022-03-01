Yesterday at noon, a decision by the city of Lebanon to send 911 calls through dispatch at the Lebanon Police Department went into effect. The lead dispatch administrator for Wilson County said that the city was trying to fix something that wasn’t broken, but city officials maintain it will enhance the quality of coverage.
Prior to the change, all 911 calls would go through Wilson County 911, and then the center would dispatch appropriate agencies. Now, the calls will still go through Wilson County 911, but will be transferred to LPD, which will conduct the dispatch process.
Wilson County 911 Director Karen Moore said that there is “no question” that when a call is dispatched out of her center, response times to the scene are faster.
“(The new system) is going to add a minute to a minute and a half, and it really depends on what the type of call is,” Moore said. “Some (callers) are screaming, and the technology is not giving us where the call is coming from. They may tell you the wrong address, so we verify that and ask the pertinent questions. All this can be typed into the CAD (Computer Aid Dispatch) system, so it can be seen.”
Throughout Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell’s first term as mayor, he said that he has had discussions with officials from the Lebanon Fire Department, the LPD, and other public safety agencies. He indicated that from those meetings, he’d learned that all other public safety agencies in the county dispatch themselves after having a call transferred from Wilson County 911.
Centralizing internal dispatch to streamline the process was the goal when the city purchased the radio and CAD systems, and although he wasn’t mayor at the time, Bell said that the $6-million price tag for the equipment was “one of the largest investments the city has ever made in anything.”
According to the 911 director, that $6-million equipment is already in use by the police department, fire department and Wilson County 911, but the CAD system “is the only software not shared.”
Moore said that that decision from the LPD, in essence, stopped their dispatchers from having real-time information for both Lebanon fire and police departments.
She also indicated that LPD cited a lack of certification for Wilson County 911 dispatch to see some of its data. However, according to Moore, the CAD vendor, Motorola Spillman, had advised that modules feature permission settings that could prevent such file-sharing from happening.
“State-of-art technology should be used to its potential to make (first responders’) jobs more manageable throughout the entire call, from the time 911 answers until the end,” Moore said. “The CAD system is designed for the 911-call takers to enter the call data. Then, dispatchers at (LPD) can see it in real-time and dispatch their units, or if allowed, units can see the call simultaneously in their vehicles and be en route even quicker. This state-of-art equipment is capable of doing so much more than its price tag.”
Achieving a relatively simultaneous response from all city departments was Lebanon’s intent when the equipment was purchased, according to Bell.
“What can happen is (Wilson County) 911 gets a call, the LFD shows up, but police might be delayed,” Bell said. “Well, they might need police to be there to clear the scene before they can start working. This way, they will both get there simultaneously.”
Another benefit is that police and fire personnel can already be on the way to the scene, being intermittently filled in with information as it becomes available through dispatch.
“I have a responsibility to all citizens to have both public safety departments respond as quickly as possible,” Bell said. “The (Lebanon) City Council and I believe that using the state-of-the-art system is the best way for those departments — fire and police — to work together for the protection of everyone.
“This decision was not made overnight, and it was made with the support of the city council. Each of us takes our responsibilities seriously, and your safety is the priority of those responsibilities.”
