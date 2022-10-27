After multiple years and untold hours in committee meetings, Lebanon broke ground on a sports complex on Wednesday that will soon have soccer, baseball and softball fields.

The complex is located on Highway 231 South near Stumpy Lane. The city entered into a deal with RELYANT Global to build the complex in July.

