After multiple years and untold hours in committee meetings, Lebanon broke ground on a sports complex on Wednesday that will soon have soccer, baseball and softball fields.
The complex is located on Highway 231 South near Stumpy Lane. The city entered into a deal with RELYANT Global to build the complex in July.
Several city officials and Wilson United Soccer Club members were on site to mark the groundbreaking ceremony.
Lebanon accepted the bid from RELYANT Global for the complex’s construction to the tune of $14.4 million. As a contingency, to account for the possibility of unexpected costs, the city allocated $15.8 million.
“Today, we are breaking ground on phase one, but that’s not the only phase,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “There are other phases to come. But this is the beginning. This is where we’re going to start. And many people who worked on this need to be thanked, because this really took a team effort that’s been going on for a long time.”
Bell indicated that the project was the culmination of a lot of hard work from the sports complex committee that was tasked with staking out an appropriate space and putting a design in place to move the project forward.
“This committee of citizens was put together several years ago, and they worked for a long time to plan this, and not just this phase but the phases for baseball and softball as well,” Bell said. “They went through a lot of hours, a lot of meetings, and a lot of plans. They came up with a good one.”
Bob Zenker’s son, Jack, plays for the soccer club.
“We’re so excited,” Bob Zenker said. “Our community of over 2000 players absolutely needs a safe place to play soccer, and we’re so excited that we’re in the first phase of construction.”
The complex is in Lebanon city councilor Camille Burdine’s ward.
“I have spent many hours on a sideline on days just like this,” Burdine said. “It started with the community as most things do and a need that needed to be met.”
While the complex presents an opportunity to relocate the fields that Wilson United Soccer Club plays its games on, Burdine sees it as a blessing for the entire family.
“We know this is what we need for our youth, but not only for our youth, but for our adults as well,” Burdine said. “We want the grandparents and our families to come out and safely be able to watch through their kids and have refreshments, some shade, and nice sidewalks to walk in. So we are very, very excited about this. This is something for everybody.”
Rick Smith, who sat on the sports complex committee, pointed out that its been a long time since they set off on their mission.
“Our first meeting committee-wise was April 24, 2019,” Smith said. “(After) three and a half years of COVID and whatever else delays, we’re finally here. And it’s a great feeling to see what we’re going to accomplish.”
Looking around, Smith indicated that he sees a realization of the vision statement that began their endeavor.
“This is a place for our citizens and visitors while having a positive economic impact on the city,” Smith said. “We desire to have an economic return. Are we there yet ... nope. We’ll get there. We got a lot of work to do.”
