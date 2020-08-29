MT. JULIET — Lebanon’s first trip to the new Green Hill High School turned out to be a 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16 success Thursday.
Erin Gallatin led the Lady Devils with 37 digs, three aces and an assist.
Kendall Arnold collected 30 assists, 12 digs and six kills; Haley Mitchell six kills, four blocks and two digs and Avery Harris eight kills and six blocks as Lebanon improved to 4-2 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.
FCS falls to GoodpastureFriendship Christian volleyball was swept by visiting Goodpasture 25-10, 25-18, 25-12 in volleyball action Thursday evening at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby had 15 assists, three digs and three aces for the Lady Commanders while Logan Seagraves supplied 11 digs, four kills and an ace and Paige Huckaby six kills, four digs and two blocks. Friendship is playing in the White House Wipeout Tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.