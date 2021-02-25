Lebanon waits out Green Hill stall to return to 9-AAA finals

After losses of 25 and nine points to Lebanon during the regular season, Green Hill girls’ coach Cherie Abner decided to try taking some air out of the ball periodically in an attempt to pull off a District 9-AAA semifinal upset Tuesday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night.
But the host Devilettes had the lead and they waited out the Lady Hawks for a 27-21 triumph for their fourth straight finals berth.
“I’ve been in the other side where I’m not the No 1 team and have to play the No. 1 team,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “So you figure out what you try to do to give your team the best chance to win, and that’s what they did. Fortunately for us, we did enough to win tonight.”
Terri Reynolds scored early for a 2-0 Lebanon lead. Alivia Majors then dribbled the ball near midcourt and stood there until the Devilettes came out of the zone.
The rest of the first quarter proceeded normally with Sydnee Richetto hitting a couple of 3-pointers for Green Hill. But Lebanon got two baskets apiece from Reynolds, Addie Grace Porter and Meioshe Mason as Lebanon took a 14-9 lead into the second period.
It appeared invisible maintenance personnel placed transparent lids on the basket as neither team could score. In fact, Green Hill was shut out 4-0 to trail 18-9 at halftime.
The ‘lids’ were removed during intermission and Green Hill used a 3-pointer by Savannah Kirby and a runner by Richetto to draw the Lady Hawks within striking distance at 20-14 before Majors held the ball some more. Aubrey Blankenship held the ball later in the period which ended with Lebanon in front 22-16.
“I don’t really like playing that way at all,”Barrett said. “I wish we had a shot clock.”
Green Hill cut the margin to 23-21 as Ashlyn Riggs went backdoor to catch a Richetto pass for a layup with 5:43 left.
Now it was Lebanon’s turn to hold the ball as Porter literally did near midcourt. Mason finally broke the dry spell with a putback at 2:41 for a 25-21 lead.
“I felt like now they had to come catch us and then we could dictate what happens,” Barrett said. “The other thing that played to our advantage late was the fact they had a lot of fouls to give, so we were able to continue to eat clock and we had all of our timeouts. We got rested because we were back there standing 30, 40 seconds of possession. What we had to do was not go to sleep.
“I’m proud of our kids. Tournament basketball, you never know what’s going to happen.”
With time running out, the Devilettes ran their weave, looking for a layup or a foul. With Lebanon nowhere near the penalty, the Lady Hawks had to repeatedly foul until they could send Porter to the line with 45.6 seconds left. The senior swished two from the stripe for the final score as LHS improved to 23-4 for the season.
Reynolds, Porter and Mason each scored eight points and Avery Harris three free throws for Lebanon.
Richetto hit the two triples and led the Lady Hawks with 10 points while Kirby connected on three treys for her nine while Riggs hit the layup as Green Hill slipped to 14-9.
The Devilettes hosted Beech last night looking for their second straight district championship (and last in the current 9-AAA alignment) while Green Hill visited Gallatin. Lebanon will host a first-round Region 5-AAA game at 7 p.m. tomorrow against either Clarksville or Henry County while Green Hill will go to either Rossview or Northwest.
Devilettes turn back upset bid
After two lopsided wins during the regular season, Lebanon’s girls got all they wanted from a Wilson Central team which saved its best performance for last as the Lady Wildcats went down swinging to the top-seeded Devilettes 53-46 in the District 9-AAA quarterfinals Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Wildcats, with three wins all season, scored the first four points and eventually led 8-4. Lebanon came back to take a 12-8 lead on back-to-back baskets by Terri Reynolds. But Wilson Central was not going away on this night, pulling into a 12-12 tie on an elbow jumper by Sydney Dalton in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Reynolds’ 3-pointer from the top of the key put Lebanon in front 15-12 and the Devilettes never trailed again. But they never put the Lady Wildcats away, either, as LHS led 30-25 at halftime and 40-31 going into the fourth.
“They played their guts out,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said of the Lady Wildcats. “Coach (Erica) Wilson and their squad, you got to give them all the credit in the world to come in as the 8-seed playing yesterday and then come in tonight. They just took it to us. They present some challenges with their size and their length. If you’re not making some shots, not being fundamental. We let some errant passes go and they got some transition buckets out of that. You turn around and things kind of snowballed. You just have to weather the storm and get control of it.”
“We played them over and over,” Wilson said. “These girls have been playing against each other. We’re from the same town and they know what the expectation is and they went out. We talked about the fact everybody’s been off (for a week due to last week’s wintry blast), so you got to go out there and make them uncomfortable and take bad shots. They never gave up. They gave four quarters everything they had. It felt like a one-point game from the first second to the last second.”
When the Devilettes needed their leader, Addie Grace Porter stepped up with a 10-of-12 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 13-of-17 for the night as she led Lebanon with 26 points. She had most of her field goals during a 10-point second period.
Reynolds racked up 10 of her 11 points during the first half while Meioshe Mason overcame first-half foul trouble to manage 10. Avery Harris and Ny’lyia Ranks each tossed in two and Asia Barr a free throw. Mason’s backup in the post, Madison Jennings, was also in foul trouble but made some key rebounds and deflections down the stretch and also hit a free throw to keep the Lady ‘Cats at bay.
“(The foul trouble) made a difference for us,” Barrett said. “It took us out of rhythm what we wanted to do.”
Campbell Strange, in a season of injuries and illness, finished her high school career with 18 points while fellow senior Dalton, who had the same issues during the season, sank all six of her free throws and two 3-pointers to score 16 in her Wilson Central finale. Lillian Crutchfield finished with four points, Kristen Smith a 3, Chloe Daly and Breana Fayne two each and Cloe Smith a free throw as the Lady Wildcats put the wraps on a 3-18 season.
“We started the season with (Strange) injured, with Sydney Dalton injured and then they both got COVID and me and one of my assistant coaches got COVID,” Wilson said. “We only had six games this whole season that both our seniors got to play in, get a rhythm going. I always tell them you want to be playing your best basketball of the season in February and our seniors were playing their best basketball in February.”
“(Strange) played her tail off,” Barrett said. “She’s ultra-talented… Got good length, good size. Can play outside, inside, explosive.”
Lebanon took a 22-4 mark into Tuesday’s home semifinal against Green Hill. The Devilettes have at least three more games as they clinched a berth in the Region 5-AAA tournament.
“I think it’s probably a good thing that we were able to be in that game tonight and it not be a blowout like the first two regular-season meetings were,” Barrett said. “Like I told our kids, tournament basketball is different. I said we’re in regular-season mode of our mindset and Wilson Central is in desperation mode playing for their lives and their season. We had to make some adjustments.”
“It’s getting it done,” Barrett said. “As long as you’re on the left side of the column when you get done, that’s the only thing that matters in tournament time. So we’ll be happy about that and we’ll try to be ready to play tomorrow night.”
Wilson wanted to mention her underclassmen who had to hold down the fort when Strange and Dalton were sidelined.
“These underclassmen have gone out and battled until the seniors until the seniors were healthy enough to play,” Wilson said. “For them to go against these teams like Lebanon, White County and CPA and fight, only being ninth- and 10th-graders, I felt it really all came together for them tonight to be playing their best basketball and they grew over the snow break.”
Livingston ends Watertown’s seasonLIVINGSTON — Livingston Academy stopped Watertown’s run in the District 8-AA tournament Monday night with a 64-40 quarterfinal win.
The Lady Tigers fell to a final 18-10 season mark while Livingston advanced to a semifinal matchup at top-seeded Upperman with a 20-7 mark.
Brittni Allison and Emma Christensen each collected 11 points for Watertown while Alie Tunks scored seven; Morgan Bain, Daejah Maklary and Gwen Franklin three apiece and Kierah Maklary two.
Big first, third quarters; Blankenship’s 24 lift Lady Hawks to 9-AAA semisMT. JULIET — Big first and third quarters by host Green Hill helped propel the first-year Lady Hawks into the District 9-AAA semifinals and Region 5-AAA tournament with a 52-30 thumping of Station Camp in Monday night’s quarterfinal.
The Lady Hawks led 15-7 at the first quarter break before Station Camp closed the margin to 20-15 by halftime. But a 19-5 third shot Green Hill to a 39-20 cushion as the home team advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal at top-seeded Lebanon with a 14-8 record.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 24 points while Sydnee Richetto racked up 12 with each hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Savannah Kirby connected on three triples for her nine while Ava Heilman hit a 3 and Kensley Carter and Ashlyn Riggs two each.
Marisa Wirtz led the Lady Bison with 12 points, including a pair of 3s, as Station Camp concluded a 10-11 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.