Addie Grace Porter homered to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night to break a tie and enable Lebanon to walk off with a 7-6 win over visiting Beech.
The Lady Buccaneers had built a 5-0 lead in the second inning. But Lebanon came back with Lillie Beth Waddle hitting a three-run homer with two out in the fifth to draw the Lady Devils even at 5-5. Casey Fox had an RBI earlier in the inning. Beech went back up in the top of the sixth.
Waddle had three hits and Sarah Kizer two of Lebanon’s six safeties. Beech finished with seven hits.
Legrand drives in five as Green Hill doubles up Stewarts CreekSMYRNA — Emily Legrand drove in five runs Monday night as Green Hill used an eight-run third inning to double up host Stewarts Creek, 12-6.
The Red Hawks had just gone up 2-1 in the second when the Lady Hawks blew the game open. Green Hill tacked on the final three runs in the seventh.
In addition to Legrand, Keeton Brown had four RBI as she had three of Green Hill’s 15 hits and Samantha Zapton and Reagan Frost two each.
Sophia Waters pitched 52/3 innings for the win, striking out five, before Hayley Miller took over. Stewarts Creek notched nine hits.
Livingston outscores Watertown, 10-8LIVINGSTON — Livingston Academy scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night as the Lady Wildcats outscored Watertown, 10-8.
The Lady Tigers scored three times in the third and five in the fourth to go up 3-0 and 8-4. But Livingston answered with four-spots both innings for an 8-8 draw.
Watertown outhit Livingston 9-8. Abby Cooper homered in the fourth inning and drove in three runs on the day with two hits. Alie Tunks doubled and singled while Callie Buhler and Rachel Cromer each collected two singles.
Jaina Drennon pitched the full six innings for Watertown, striking out six while walking only one. Just two of Livingston’s runs were earned as the Lady Tigers committed eight errors.
Clark’s one-hitter, FCS’ 13-run fourth inning send Lady Commanders to second roundCharley Clark pitched a four-inning one-hitter Tuesday as Friendship Christian opened District 4-IIA tournament play with a 15-0 win over visiting Ezell-Harding,
Clark walked none and struck out six.
The Lady Commanders led 3-0 through three innings before pouring 12 runs across the plate in the fourth. Friendship finished with eight hits and five walks while Ezell-Harding committed four errors.
Clark tripled and drove in two runs while Gabby Lowe doubled. Deshea Oakley singled twice as she and Elizabeth Miller each had three RBI while Riese Huckaby had two runs batted in.
Friendship, which finished second during the regular season, is to host Zion Christian today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.