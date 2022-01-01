Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.