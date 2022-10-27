A Lebanon woman went missing over the weekend. Her whereabouts remain unknown, and the Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in her recovery.
Maria Villalobos is described as being in her mid-20s. Her disappearance was discovered after a family member contacted the Lebanon Police Department and requested a general welfare check.
According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road. That occurred around midnight between Saturday and Sunday.
The report also indicated that it was possible that Villalobos had been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend prior to her disappearance. A description of the clothes that she was wearing at the time of her disappearance was not available.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Lebanon Police Det. Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322 or via email at justin.sandefur@lebanontn.org.
