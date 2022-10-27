MISSING PHOTO

Maria Villalobos

 Submitted

A Lebanon woman went missing over the weekend. Her whereabouts remain unknown, and the Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in her recovery.

Maria Villalobos is described as being in her mid-20s. Her disappearance was discovered after a family member contacted the Lebanon Police Department and requested a general welfare check.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.