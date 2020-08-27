Lebanon's Britt threepeats as Macon County champion

LAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s Aiden Britt won the Macon County Invitational for the third straight year last Saturday.
Dealing with standing water and mud holes, Britt won in 16:30 as the Blue Devils finished ninth with 256 points.
Hayden Jones was 60th in 20:58, Hayden Belcher 66th in 21:28, Bryson Glover 67th in 21:45 and Neil Nelson 70th in 21:52.
Lebanon’s girls were eighth with 203 points.
Ansley McNutt led the Lady Devils with a 39th-place finish in 25:52. Kerigan Blackburn was 47th in 27:01, Ellie Denton 55th in 27:45, Neleigh Hutto 63rd in 29:51 and Stephanie Diosdado 64th in 30:29.
Lebanon’s junior varsity finished fifth with 142 points. Todd Gonzalez was 12th in 20:34, Eric Cruz 26th in 21:35, Ryker Ater 28th in 21:46, Andres Gonzalez 35th in 22:21, Isaac Thompson 49th in 23:45, Jude Hassell 57th in 24:23, Jeremy Taylor 59th in 24:33, Ethan Daley 71st in 25:42 and Reed Daley 91st in 31:35.
