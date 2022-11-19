The Lebanon City Council unanimously passed the second and final vote on the rezoning of the Five Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday night.
The ordinance will replace the high density zoning currently in place to a protected open space zoning.
During the first vote on the issue, the council voted unanimously to pass the rezoning ordinance.
Phil Morehead, president of the Five Oaks Homeowners Association and newly-elected alderman for ward 6, was the first resident to speak on the issue.
“I wanted to say thank you to Mayor (Rick) Bell for proposing this rezoning,” Morehead said. “I want to thank the planning commission publicly for unanimously passing their recommendation to the city council to rezone it, and I’m asking you tonight to please do that on the second vote so that this can be done.”
Gayle Hibbard, director of marketing and events for the Farm Bureau Expo Center spoke not as a resident of Five Oaks, but as someone who markets Lebanon for a living.
“The Five Oaks Golf Course is something that we cannot afford to lose,” Hibbard said. “It’s a pinnacle piece of what I’m able to sell to people when I’m trying to attract business here.”
Rob Dobie, one of the owners of Five Oaks, asked whether the country club could still move its pool closer to the clubhouse under the zoning request.
“I’m not here asking this council to defeat the zoning change,” Dobie said. “I don’t have a problem with the golf course being protected open space. As I’ve said in front of the council and in front of the planning commission, it’s never been our intention that the Five Oaks Golf Course be anything other than the Five Oaks Golf Course.”
Dobie said that he’s unsure how the change in zoning will affect people’s property values, and while the change can guarantee that its open space, it can’t guarantee that the land remains a country club or golf course.
As he had at the previous meeting, Dobie asked the city council for 30 days to see how the change will impact Five Oaks and the homeowners.
“Give us an opportunity to sit down with our neighbors and everybody else and work on a plan that can give us the best Five Oaks for Lebanon, for our membership and for Wilson County,” Dobie said.
