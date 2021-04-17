Lee, Bears blank Blue Devils 8-0

Mt. Juliet jumped to a two-run lead in the first inning Thursday night and Justin Lee made sure the Golden Bears didn’t need more, even though they got plenty in an 8-0 win over host Lebanon at Brent Foster Field.
Brady Young’s RBI double helped stake the Golden Bears to a 2-0 first-inning lead. They broke the game open with four in the fifth to chase Lebanon starter Will Burruss. Lee, Seth Stevens and Austin Hunley each had an RBI in the inning.
Lee allowed just two hits, both singles by Jake Jewell, and two walks while striking out 11.
Burruss was charged with three runs on four hits and three walks. Jewell, Easton Forsyth and Brett Bowman followed him to the mound as they combined to surrender eight hits.
Stevens and Lee each drove in two runs with Stevens getting his on a fifth-inning triple. Colton Regen tripled and Young doubled as each had two hits.
Late doubles lift Friendship past Upperman
Jack Martin’s RBI double in the fifth inning Thursday tied the score and Drew Porter’s in the sixth gave host Friendship Christian the lead in a 2-1 win over Upperman.
The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off Ethan Myers, who allowed four hits and four walks while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. Martin’s 2 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and his and Porter’s timely hitting got him the victory.
Martin, Porter and J.J. Pruneau each had two hits and Noah Tidwell’s double rounded out Friendship’s seven-hit attack.
Lebanon splits district series with Gallatin
Lebanon split a District 9-AAA series with Gallatin earlier this week, losing 3-2 Tuesday at the Blue Devils’ Brent Foster Field after beating the host Green Wave, 6-4, 24 hours earlier at Gallatin’s Memorial Park.
Left-hander Bryce Fuller pitched six innings for Lebanon on Tuesday and took the loss as he allowed three runs on six hits with eight strikeouts. Jake Jewell worked the seventh, surrendering one hit.
Lebanon scored in the fifth and seventh innings, finishing with six hits, including two each by Carson Boles and Copeland Bradford.
Offense was more plentiful Monday, but it took a Gallatin error for the Blue Devils to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh inning.
That was enough for Easton Forsyth to pick up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of work, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three. Starter John Tomlinson tossed the first 5 23 frames, allowing four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Lebanon jumped to a 4-0 lead before Tomlinson took the mound. Boles had an RBI single in the opening inning.
Gallatin got three runs back in the third and tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Will Burruss banged out three of Lebanon’s seven hits.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 14-6 non-district win over visiting Greenbrier last Saturday at Foster Field.
Brice Njezic drew a first-inning walk for Lebanon’s first run. Eli Carson cracked a two-run single and Brody Hays an RBI single during the Blue Devils’ six-run second. Lebanon posted three-spots in the fourth and fifth frames, with K.K. West getting an RBI single during that stretch.
Burruss pitched two innings in relief of starter Denton Dodson for the win, allowing no runs, hits or walks while striking out three. Boles and Forsyth finished out the contest.
Dodson and Boles each banged out three of the Blue Devils’ 15 hits while Burruss and Carson cracked two hits apiece.
Bailey’s triple keys Blue Devil comeback over Green Hill
MT. JULIET — Ty Bailey’s two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning last Friday put Lebanon ahead in a 16-9 win at Green Hill.
The Blue Devils were down 9-8 when Bailey came through in the eight-run inning.
Carson Boles drove in four runs on three hits and a walk.
Green Hill jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Brett Dowling drew a bases-loaded walk for one score. He also singled in the tying run in the Hawks’ three-run fifth for an 8-8 deadlock.
Brett Bowman allowed three runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Elijah Shreeve and Landon Phillips followed to the mound to close out the Hawks. Nick Maggart pitched the first 2/3 innings for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils banged out 15 hits, including three by Boles and two each by Bailey, Denton Dodson, Brice Njezic and Eli Carson.
Dowling, Adam Partin and Chris Broyles each had multiple hits for the Hawks, who finished with seven.
