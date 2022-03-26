NASHVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax.
The move would provide some financial relief to state residents amid rising inflation nationwide, Lee said in a statement on Thursday.
“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” Lee said.
The proposal will be included in the 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered next week.
Republican House Speaker Cameron Sexton told reporters that the price tag for the proposed groceries sales tax holiday is still being worked out but likely would be between $80 million and $110 million.
Other tax cuts could be considered as lawmakers mull passage of the new budget, which is buoyed by positive revenues.
Speaking to reporters, Republican Senate Speaker Randy McNally floated the idea of again attempting to remove the professional privilege tax from the remaining workers who have to pay it.
Last year, Lee had proposed a nearly $17-million plan to reduce the tax on agents, broker-dealers, investment advisers, osteopathic physicians and physicians. Ultimately, the break wasn’t included in that budget.
McNally also said that lawmakers could consider waiving the vehicle registration fee for a year.
