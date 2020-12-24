When Wilson County public school teams return to the basketball court, wrestling mat and bowling alley early next month, there will be even fewer spectators than before in this unusual season.
Because of the increase in COVID-19 infections in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 70 on Tuesday, severely restricting who may attend interscholastic practices and contests through Jan. 19, meaning there will be no cheerleaders, pep bands or dance teams at games.
Only players, their parents, guardians and immediate household members; first responders, coaches and team personnel; school, game and facility administrators; athletics officials and media and scouting personnel attending in their professional capacity may attend.
Social distancing between persons from different households is required, the order says. The use of facemasks is not mandated, though the governor encourages their use. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 regulations state member schools require spectators wear facial coverings if within six feet of others.
TSSAA, in a release, said these are minimum restrictions. Individual schools, districts or local government bodies may require further limitations. The state’s high school sports governing body added the governor’s office conferred with the association about these restrictions.
Previously, limited numbers of spectators had been allowed at games, ranging from none at some Nashville private schools (Metro public schools have not begun their winter sports seasons) to varying percentages in Wilson and other counties and districts.
Wilson County Schools shut down all extra-curricular activities beginning this past Monday and ending Jan. 4, effectively wiping out all holiday tournaments and classics. Other schools and districts have done the same. Wilson County teams teams may practice during the holidays.
The first game locally scheduled to be affected by Executive Order 70 is Friendship Christian’s home basketball double header with Middle Tennessee Christian next Tuesday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
