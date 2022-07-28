LEBANON NOON ROTARY PHOTO

Jeff Hall (at left) congratulates Tim Leeper, who is the new president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

 Submitted

Tim Leeper has begun his term as the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club’s next President!

Outgoing president Jeff Hall passed the gavel to Leeper, who is the owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, during the club’s last meeting in June.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.