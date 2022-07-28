Tim Leeper has begun his term as the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club’s next President!
Outgoing president Jeff Hall passed the gavel to Leeper, who is the owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, during the club’s last meeting in June.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 10:15 am
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 10:15 am
Tim Leeper has begun his term as the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club’s next President!
Outgoing president Jeff Hall passed the gavel to Leeper, who is the owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, during the club’s last meeting in June.
Leeper shared the 2022-2023 theme with the club, which is Make Rotary Relevant. Leeper’s vision includes several ways for Rotary to be relevant.
One of his goals is to schedule social events that engage the community. Some of those will involve partnering with the Lebanon Breakfast Club “to grow the chemistry of Rotary.” A couple of examples include hosting a Christmas party in December and a membership drive next spring so that prospective members can learn more about Rotary in a fun, social setting.
The two clubs traditionally work together to operate the Rotary Food Booth at the Wilson County Fair. That will be the case again this year, and Leeper indicated that there may be some potential renovations to the fair booth.
An emphasis will again be placed on local service projects that benefit the community. Leeper also wants the club to discuss the possibility of supporting an international service project.
He would also like to see more outreach to young professionals and future leaders, helping them understand how Rotary works at the local level as well as internationally.
Leeper is especially excited about Club meetings held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. He said that those days will be a special time “to focus on our club” and create long-lasting relationships
“If we grow relationships, we will organically grow Rotary without focusing on membership solely,” Leeper said.
Instead of a guest speaker on the fourth Tuesday, members will get to learn more about the rich history of Rotary and how Rotary functions, hear informative reports from committees (as Leeper believes that “committees are where things are going to happen for us,” and therefore wants to have time to build out the committees, making them stronger and more engaging), publicly recognize acts of service and volunteerism, and provide anonymous praise to respected and admired Rotarians.
Leeper concluded his remarks by committing to give everything he has to Rotary and asking for help and grace from club members.
Other officers serving for the 2022-2023 term include president elect Andy White, administrator Elaine Nawiesniak, treasurer Rusty Richardson and sergeant-at-arms Wes Binkley. Board members are Christie Griffen, Tom Keifer and Colette Lanham-Stoffel.
The Rotary Club of Lebanon consists of a group of leaders in Wilson County who meet weekly to exchange ideas and take action, making a difference in the community. Meetings are held at Lebanon First United Methodist Church every Tuesday from noon until 1 .p.m. Individuals who would like to learn more about the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club can contact Leeper at tim@timleeperroofing.com or visit us the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lebanonrotary.
— Submitted
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.