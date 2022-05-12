The restoration of Pickett Chapel has been a project many years in the making, but organizers are saying that they can see the finish line.
Several members of the Wilson County Black History Committee, the organization spearheading the restoration, were joined by volunteers at the historic church on Tuesday. Several of the workers were FedEx employees, who were there with FedEx Cares, the company’s community engagement program that aims to put volunteers in places to help advance local projects.
Those attending helped spruce up the building with landscaping additions, as well as a deep clean inside, for next month’s Juneteenth Festival, which is when the church’s annex building will be formally dedicated.
Wilson County Black History Committee Chair Mary Harris said that the church would serve as a cornerstone for the festival, which is scheduled to take place on June 18, the day before the United States recognizes emancipation of enslaved African-Americans following the Civil War.
While the sanctuary of Pickett Chapel has been the main focus of the larger restoration project, an annex has been in the works during the past year that the organization is ready to unveil. Patricia Bates, a member of the Wilson County Black History Committee, said that she has really enjoyed watching the project unfold.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Wilson County,” Bates said. “Years ago, when they had a small museum here, I walked in and met Mary (Harris). I saw the tremendous civil rights history, music history and black history Wilson County had to offer. The history of this building is amazing.”
As part of her contribution to the organization, Bates helps it apply for grants and other forms of community assistance.
“We do have a $50,000 grant for the vaulted ceiling here,” Bates said. “That will be done in September. We are applying for other grants with the Tennessee Arts Commission and companies like Fedex. They offer grants multiple times a year.”
A FedEx senior office administrator, Alisha Timmons, said that she was in contact with Bates about pitching in with the restoration, and she also indicated that responses from interested volunteers came back in droves.
“I sent out an email to the whole station asking for volunteers,” Timmons said. “I had asked (Bates) for a rundown of the projects we are going to be doing. I give that information out to the employees, and they emailed me back or come to talk to me and said, ‘Sign me up.’ ”
Getting back out into the community has been a welcomed return to normalcy for Timmons, who indicated that the COVID pandemic put a damper on several outreach projects. It did not force them to stop completely, but Timmons said they had to adapt by thinking of ways to help while monitoring the risk of transmission. One outlet was conducting food drives.
“Prior to (COVID), we were getting out and doing stuff like this, so we are happy to be back,” Timmons said.
FedEx was not the only company that got involved. Bates mentioned that other corporations with local footprints also got in on the goodwill. Home Depot donated plants for the outside of the church, while Lowe’s Home Improvement donated a water heater. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt Wilson County has committed to donating office furniture to fill out the annex building.
The Juneteenth Celebration will be hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee on June 18 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The opening ceremony will feature the dedication of the annex. The event will feature a street-fair-style layout spanning East Market Street from Pickett Chapel to the Wilson County Civic League.
