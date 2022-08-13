Memorial Services for Lenton Moore Jr., 66, will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Lenton Moore, Sr. and Annie Mai Moore; sister, Lela Denson; and brothers LeRoy Moore and Randy Moore.
Survivors include: his wife, Deborah McCarver Moore; daughters, Lenteisa Hill, Monica Moore; three bonus sons, Marcus Carey, Tony (Nelisha) McCarver, Arkee (Lisa) Grooms; nine bonus grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny Moore, Raymond (Lisa) Moore; one sister, Eileen Moore; one brother-in-law, Ronald (Phyllis) McCarver; one sister-in-law, Annette (Larry) Franklin; life-long friend, Mike Jones; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.