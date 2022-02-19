Leo George Masulla, 68, formerly of Alton, Illinois, died on Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Lebanon.
He was born in Alton on April 16, 1953, the son of the late Joseph and Bernadine Masulla.
He is survived by: his sister, Susan (and brother-in-law, John) Saffer of Acworth, Georgia; brother, Dennis (and sister-in-law, Susan) Masulla of Marion, Illinois; and sister Mary (and brother-in law, Steve) Friedberg of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Leo was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in parks and recreation administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
After graduation, he lived in California before moving to Lebanon about 20 years ago.
He was the sole proprietor of Ariel Enterprises, specializing in research and analysis.
“Throughout his life, whether in the workplace or not, he utilized his analytical skills to break down complex issues into basic components, with clear steps to follow for resolution,” said Ned Hanson, a close friend and business partner.
He was not afraid to tackle any topic, regardless of how difficult or controversial it might be.
“Leo’s love for the outdoors and nature was obvious to all who knew him,” Ned said. “He was a faithful steward of the land, plants, animals, and habitat that he knew all belong to God.”
Leo also loved watching movies and had one of the first video cassette recorders ever made. Ned said that classmates gathered at his place on Friday nights to watch movies, enjoy a few drinks, and go for a run on campus.
Simple Cremation and Funeral Services in Smyrna is handling arrangements. Services will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.