Leroy “Lee” Keith Kelley, 78, passed away on Dec. 20, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Kenneth Kelley and Alba Evelyn Gregory, and his wife, Bonnie Harrje Kelley.
Lee is survived by: his son, Daniel K. Kelley (and his wife, Gina); daughter, Lisa Kelley Baldwin (and her husband, Richard); grandchildren, Michelle Kelley Amos (and her husband, Stephen), Mark Kelley, Autumn Baldwin Stewart (and her husband, Daniel), Lily Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Evelyn June Stewart, Elijah Keith Stewart; sister, Alberta Kelley Deliere; and many other loving family members.
Mr. Kelley was a retired central office technician for a telephone company, an avid golfer and a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Adams Avenue Church of Christ, located at 600 South Cumberland St. in Lebanon. Jim Byrd will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
