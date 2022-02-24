Leslie B. Sullivan Jr., 88, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 21, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Leslie and Joanna Sullivan, Sr.; wife of 67 years, Kathryn Sullivan; daughter, Patricia “Patty” Lasater; sisters, Virginia Dawes, Elizabeth Reeves; brother, Thaxton Sullivan; and half-brother, George Sullivan.
He is survived by: his sons, John Leslie (Betty) Sullivan, Scotty Sullivan, Joe (Heather) Sullivan & Shannon Sullivan; daughter, Vicky (Eddie) Jones; brothers-in-law, William Binkley, John Binkley; sisters-in-law, Delorise Poston, Susan Crawford, Mary Bucy; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Sullivan loved his family.
He also loved to tinker with automobiles, garden, and watch NASCAR racing.
He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and an Army veteran.
He worked for Barge Wagner Sumner and Cannon Surveying Company and the Wilson County Road Commission.
Visitation will be held on Friday at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Rodney Duckett will officiate, and interment will follow in the Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Sullivan’s memory to the
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Faith Forward Fund by mailing those to 7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122.
