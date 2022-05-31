B.J. Reed Jr., passed away on May 20, 2022, at age 29.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday.
Leslie Shannon “B.J.” Reed, Jr., was born in Lebanon to Vinnie Tarsh Reed and Leslie Shannon Reed Sr.
He was a top 10% graduate in 2010 of Watertown High School.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his masonry job.
He is survived by: his mother, Vinnie (Kenneth) Gilley; siblings, Ashley Reed, Shelby Gullion; step-brother, Nate Gilley; step-sister, Tenasia Gilley; grandmothers, Lois Lashley, Brenda Reed; aunts and uncles, Kristen Beasley, William Tarsh, Jr., James Tarsh, Beverly Riggs; nieces and nephews, Bryson, Brenleigh, Kaden, Reagan, Luca, Adrienne, Jolee; along with numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his biological father, Leslie Reed, Sr., and his grandfathers, William Tarsh, Sr., and Vern Reed.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
