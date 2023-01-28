I’ve been on this earth for nearly five decades.
Of course, my big 5-0 is still 20 months away, but it’s there waiting. Fifty seems so grown up. Fifty is the deadline for having your life in order.
Over the years, I’ve looked to friends in their 50s as my own personal Dalai Lama, full of wisdom and experts at living a life full of intent. But the closer I inch to this decade, I realize it’s not that all of my Dalai Lamas were given the wisdom gene, much like someone born with red hair or freckles. Instead, they embraced the “what is” and tossed the “never will be.”
They didn’t, like I assumed, wake up on the first day of their 50th year with a brand-new perspective delivered while they slept. They learned through trial and error, just like me, and eventually, my children will. Sometimes, it takes a 50-somethings opinion or insight to make people realize that just because Sarah Jessica Parker wears it doesn’t mean that it’s the best choice for you.
And while there will be plenty of mistakes in my future, I wanted to share a list of a few of the lessons I’ve learned as a helpful guide for my young adult children finding their way in this big world.
Say, “I’m sorry,” more than, “I’m right.”
Material possessions add nothing to your life other than additional maintenance, higher insurance premiums, and headaches spent worrying about paying for them. But it’s still ok to have them.
Failure is inevitable. You can’t avoid it. So, when the big “F” word comes knocking (and trust me, sweet boy, it will), answer the door. Just don’t let it move in.
Try cooperation instead of competition. If you are constantly worried about what the “other guy” is doing, if your only focus is on keeping up with him, you may not discover your passion. So, if you find yourself swimming in the same direction as the others, turn around and go your own way.
Your dad and I will always be there for you, but that doesn’t necessarily mean in a financial sense. A motorcycle doesn’t seem as cool when you’re the one who pays for it.
Regarding tattoos, I’m not going to tell you not to get one, even though I’d rather you not. But if you do, please, for the love of everything holy and good, do not get one at 18 just because you can. Put some thought into it. I promise that your taste will change between the ages of 18 and 40. And if you chose a quote or scripture or whatever to be permanently etched on your body, use a language you can read and speak fluently or symbols you understand. Otherwise, you may have to walk around for the rest of your life with a Native American symbol that means, “I’m a loser,” instead of “rock and roll.”
It’s ok to be uncool. When you reach a certain age, you realize that “cool” is someone who will tell you that you have a booger hanging on your nose or spinach in your teeth. The person who lets you walk around unaware and then tells everyone (except you) about it isn’t cool.
Goals are great, but don’t get so fixated on reaching them. It’s hard to enjoy the completion of a goal when you’re already worried about the next goal.
Life is short. Not too long ago, you and your brother hated naps. You’re doing grown-up things now. And grown-up things can be stressful and often not very fun. Please don’t let the stressful/not-very-fun things overshadow the beautiful moments that will far outnumber the bad. Just enjoy it … enjoy every moment. It goes too fast.
I have no idea what I’m doing as a parent. No one does. I’ve given up on trying to be perfect (even God can’t keep a straight face at that comment). My goal is to love you and appreciate you for the incredible human beings who you both are.
There are many lessons left for me to learn, and I’ll dole them out to you whether you want to hear them or not. That’s just the parent in me. I’m a giver.
