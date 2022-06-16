The annual Juneteenth Street Festival, which honors the day that enslaved African Americans formally gained their freedom, will take place this weekend on Market Street in Lebanon.
While the celebration occurs annually, a special dedication is scheduled for this year. Officials hosting the festival event will be dedicating an annexation of the historic Pickett Chapel to kick off the celebration.
Pickett Chapel, located in the 200 block of East Market Street in Lebanon, has been at the center of a restoration project. The chapel was built in 1827 and purchased by formerly-enslaved people following emancipation.
The festival will include several nonprofit booths and other organizations that will share the story of Juneteenth and the progress that has been made by African Americans since the event first came into existence.
The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will last until 5 p.m. The annexation dedication will take place at the beginning of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.