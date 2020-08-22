Lewis brings in six recruits for CU men’s basketball

Cumberland men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis has announced the 2020-21 signing class which includes several high-level transfers.
The Phoenix, coming off a 13-17 season in Lewis’ second season, revamped the roster with more experience.
“We just felt that this was the right time to add these transfers in there,” Lewis said. ”Timing is everything.”
The class includes 6-foot-1 guard Devon Banks of Oakland High school by way of West Valley Communitiy College, 6-9 forward Demontay Dixon of Summit HS and Walters State CC, 6-7 forward Stevie James of Elk Grove (Calif.) and Montana State-Billings, 5-11 Tavon King of Halls High in West Tennessee and the University of North Alabama, 6-6 forward Dwayne McClendon of Hammond, Ind., and the College of the Sioskiyous and 6-5 guard Roger Meadows from York Institute.
The Cumberland team graduated two seniors a year ago, Jalen Duke and DeMari Davis, who were credited by Lewis for laying the groundwork for the underclassmen.
“They showed these young guys what it’s like to get in the gym and work,” Lewis said. “They were the first two in the gym and the last ones to leave.”
Lewis said that recruiting this year was different than other years due to the pandemic. The team was not able to get guys in the gym and physically see what each new addition could do, but they had to rely on highlight and game films. “We couldn’t see them all together, we would watch film until we got sick of watching film and we just wanted to see them all together.”
“We get excited now seeing them all together, it gives me goosebumps seeing them walk across campus together because we look the part for sure. It is just a matter of can these guys stay together and accomplish things as a group out there on the floor. We have already seen good signs that they like being together. They love being around each other and they have included each other and we hope that can continue.”
The coaching staff has put together a strong group that has a chance to be special.
“We had our first team meeting and the message was this is the year that we are supposed to get over the hump and that’s not pressure, it should be fun,” Lewis said. “I have high expectations for this group.”
