Lewis Howell Patterson, 79, of Watertown, died on Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 12, 1943, Lewis was the son of the late Herman Howell Patterson and Louise Thomas Patterson.
He was preceded in death by: a brother, Mark Stephen Patterson; sister, Linda Robinson (and her husband, Franklin Thomas Robinson); and nephews, Franklin Thomas Robinson, Jr., Timothy Lane Patterson.
Lewis served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Greenvale Baptist Church. He was a carpenter and custom home builder.
Lewis is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Joyce McBroom Patterson of Watertown; children, Tonya Lynne (Steve) Cherry of Watertown, Tracy Lawrence (Brandi) Patterson of Watertown; grandchildren, Bo (Ashley) Cherry, Mackailyn Cherry, Taryne Patterson; brothers, Lawrence (Debbie) Patterson of Greenvale, Lane (Connie) Patterson of Brentwood; sisters-in-law, Nita Hedgecoth, Betty Whitehead; and nieces and nephews, Jimmy Robinson, Jeffrey Robinson, Tana Hill, Tara Anderson, Trent Patterson, Trevor Patterson and Tyler Patterson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Trent Patterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday.
Pallbearers are Tra Patterson, Bo Cherry, P.J. Anderson, Tyler Patterson, Trevor Patterson and Jimmy Robinson.
Interment will be held at Greenvale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Al Menah Shriners Hospital by mailing those to P.O. Box 78545, Nashville, Tennessee, 37207.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
