Results from last week’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
Monday, Aug. 24 Lebanon Monument 11, Crook Auto 3
Lebanon Monument — Courtney Haley 2 singles, double, home run and 3 RBIs. Alivia Lattimore 4 singles and 4 RBIs. Isabelle Hodge 2 singles, doubles, and 3 RBIs. Sydney Hickman and Mattie Mitchell each with 2 singles and a RBI. Adeline Davis and Lily Goad 2 singles each. Genevieve Robertson a single.
Adam Wright Design 9, Crook Auto 8Wright Design — Hannah Hubner doubled, tripled and 4 RBIs. Sydney Mae Russell singled, doubled and a RBI. Olivia Scarbrough 2 singles, triple and 2 RBIs. Mileigh Silcox single, 2 doubles and a RBI. Makenna Lee 2 singles and a RBI. Brooklyn Buchanan, Aliana Jennings, Noa Lovelace and Brooklyn Miller each singled.
Akins Overhead Door 11, Lebanon Monument 5Lebanon Monument — Courtney Haley single, home run and 3 RBIs. Isabelle Hodge single, double and a RBI. Alivia Lattimore 2 singles and a RBI. Adeline Davis 2 singles. Ava Lanning singled.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 9, Poplar Hill Companies 7Stephens — Neely Greer singled and 3 stolen bases. Payln Stephens 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases. Waverly Head single, triple and 2 stolen bases. Cassi Hayes single, RBI and stolen base. Kyleena Blades singled. McKenzie Patton and Rylee Stanley each singled and had a stolen base.
Journey’s 8, Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 5Ryan Stephens Custom Homes — Neely Greer singled and 4 stolen bases. Waverly Head 4 stolen bases and 6 K’s pitching. Palyn Stephens 2 stolen bases. Casi Hayes, Carly Allen, and Madelyn Patton a stolen base each.
Haston Home Improvement 14, Poplar Hill Companies 14Wednesday, Aug. 26 Adam Wright Design 14 ,Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 5
Wright Design — Sydney Mae Russell 2 singles, home run and 2 RBIs. Ovivia Scarbrough singled, doubled and 3 RBIs. Mileigh Silcox 2 singles and 3 RBIs. Ada Hale tripled and 3 RBIs. Miracle Hastings doubled and a RBI. Makenna Lee 2 singles and RBI. Brooklynn Miller single and a RBI. Noa Lovelace and Brooklyn Buchanan each singled.
Straight Shot — Ellison Smith 2 singles and a RBI. Taegan Andrews singled and RBI. Jaci Andrews, Aubrey Smith and Addison Whitlock each singled. Adalyn Pfountz 2 singles and RBIs. Eliza Williamson singled and 2 RBIs.
Crook Auto 13, Lebanon Monument 7Lebanon Monument — Adeline Davis 3 singles. Courtney Haley doubled. Mattie Mitchell singled and RBI. Ava Lanning, Alivai Lattimore and Kolbi Buhler each singled.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 8, Poplar Hill Companies 7Stephens — Payln Stephens 2 singles, stolen bases and RBIs. Waverly Head 2 singles, 3 stolen bases and a RBI. Cassi Hayes 2 singles and RBIs. Carely Allen, Kyleena Blades, McKenzie Jo Thompson and Madelyn Patton each a stolen base. Mallory Evetts 2 singles, 2 stolen bases and a RBI. Harper Hall single, stolen base and RBI.
Poplar Hill — Alice Pierce 2 singles and RBIs. Landry Orr singled and 3 stolen bases. Payton Rohn RBI and 2 stolen bases. Nora Rogers and Erin Hardeman a RBI. Kinsley Schwend 2 stolen bases.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 8, Volunteer Sheet Metal 5Stephens — Payln Stephens 2 stolen bases and RBI. Waverly Head 2 singles, a RBI and 3 stolen bases. Cassi Hayes single and RBI. Carly Allen 2 stolen bases. Kyleena Blades single, RBI and stolen base. McKenzie Jo Thompson and Madelyn Patton2 stolen bases each. Mallory Evetts 2 singles, RBIs, and stolen bases. Harper Hall 2 singles, a RBI and 2 stolen bases.
Volunteer — Avalyn Broach doubled. Briana Lovett singled.
CedarStone Bank 6, Action Nissan 5CedarStone — Alyssa Wood single, triple and RBI and 3 K’s in the circle. ReaganSchmitz single, RBI and 2 stolen bases. Katrina Brown singled, doubled, and 2 stolen bases. Kyleigh Chandler 2 singles and a stolen base. Elizabeth Diggs a stolen base. Chloe Harris single, RBI and stolen base. Maci Hodge double and 2 RBIs. Savannah Wood singled. Action — Avery Sellars single and 3 RBIs. Macayla Moss single, double, and stolen base. Abby Smith triple and 2 RBIs. Analyn and Maddye McKenzie each singled. Morgan Diehl stolen base.
Action Nissan 7, CedarStone Bank 1Action — Rolandria Dowell single, RBI and 4 stolen bases. Macayla Moss single and 4 stolen bases. Avery Sellars single and 2 RBIs. Abby Smith and Maddye McKenzie 3 stolen bases. Analyn McKenzie and Morgan Diehl each stole a base.
Thursday Aug. 27 Wilson Bank vs. SE Impressions (PeeWee no score kept)
Wilson — 2 singles each Charlotte Young, Adalyn Preston, Bella Parker, Ariana Mayes, Mallorie Lasater, Dylan Mae Lalka, Laurel Hager, and Emerson George. Madelyn Gentry singled.
League Tournament 1st Round 6U Semis Dick’s Sporting Goods 10, Cedar City RV 7Dick’s — Baylor Thompson single, double and 3 RBIs. Jillian Lanning 2 singles and a RBI. Emma Bond, Kate Lanning, Promise Manier, Natalie Russell, and Eliza Williamson each singled and doubled. Dorothy Smith and Haiden Schultz 2 singles each. Emma Munds doubled. Alannah Hale singled. Cedar City — Ansley Apple 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. MaKenna Malone tripled and 2 RBIs. Gracie Patton singled and a RBI. Aubrie Wright doubled.. Cheyenne Kauffman and Adalyn Pfountz 2 singles each. Avery Harris, Rilynn Landrum, and Asiyah Rhodes each singled.
6U Semifinal Woodmont Realty 16, Gannon State Farm 10Woodmont — Emmalee Bringhurst 4 singles and 4 RBIs. McKenzie Haley 2 singles, home run and 3 RBIs. Kolbi Buhler single, double and 2 RBIs. Marley Pyburn 3 singles and 2 RBIs. Kaley Chapman 3 singles and a RBI. Scarlett Pendleton 2 singles. Kennedy McCue, and Hilary Rowland 2 singles and a RBI each. Tilley Benner and Hnley Simmons each singled and had an RBI. Gannon — Kerrington Head tripled. Mila Gannon 3 singles. Averly Smith singled and doubled. Tessa Lewis, Kinsley Pitzer and MacKenzie Sellars each 2 singles each. Emmie Thompson, Millie Sellars and Aery McDowell each singled.
10U Volunteer Sheet Metal 8, Poplar Hill Companies 7Volunteer — Raelynn Ashley doubled. Avalyn Broach, Sadie Mosley, Zoey Thomas each singled twice. Carlie Maynard, Tatum Estes, Lucy Defendall, and Aspen Rose Burks each singled.
Poplar Hill — Adalynn Morris RBI and stolen base. Payton Rohn 4 stolen bases. Alice Pierce 3 stolen bases. Jadan Warmath and Landry Orr 2 stolen bases each. Harper Dailey a stolen base.
8U Crook Auto 8, Straight Shot 7
Final REGULAR SEASON Standings6U
Woodmont Realty 9-2
Dick’s Sporting Goods 6-5
Cedar City RV 4-7
Jeff Gannon State Farm 3-8
8U
Adam Wright Design 10-1
Akins Overhead Door 6-4-1
Lebanon Monument 4-7
Crook Auto 4-7
Straight Shot 2-7-1
10U
Haston 6-3-2
Journey’s 7-4
Stephens Custom Homes 6-5
Volunteer Sheet Metal 5-5-1
Poplar Hill Companies 1-8-1
14U
CedarStone Bank 8-4
Action Nissan 7-4-1
Lester Digital 5-6
Ligon Bobo 2-8-1
