The Lebanon Girls Softball Association opened its season Tuesday night at Baird Park.
Opening-night results are:
8-under Isenhour Door 15, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 3Noa Lovelace and Mileigh Silcox singled twice and tripled for Isenhour while Stella Scott doubled twice and Scarlett Biddle, Brooklyn Buchanan and Alannah Hale once each as all four singled. Cheyenne Kauffman and Malayiah Seay also doubled. Eliza Williamson singled three times and Ansley Apple and Avery Smallwood once apiece.
Jada James homered and singled for Straight Shot. Emma Munds singled as she and Josi Ward doubled. Miracle Hastings, Payton McGaw and Hadley Williams each singled twice and Tori Doll, Carly Hodge and Jaila Kelly once.
Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 15, Smile Solutions 5Sloan Njezic homered, tripled and doubled for Bulow while Stella Norwood doubled twice. Sadie Donegan singled three times, Brinley Holcomb twice and Layla Crocker once as each doubled.
Millie Donegan, Lillian Goad, Avery McDowell and Lillie Anne Wright each singled twice and Mackenzie Sellars once. Isabelle Hodge homered for Smile Solutions. Emmalee Bringhurst singled twice and Kennedy McCue once as both tripled. Pyper Davis singled twice and Henley Simmons once as both doubled. Hannah Hubner and Adalyn Pfountz each singled twice and Camilla Humes, Hannah Martel and Genevieve Robertson once apiece.
6-under Cedar City RV 3, Lebanon Monument 2
MaKenna Malone drove in two Cedar City runs as she, Miya Doll, Emerson George, Emmie Thompson and Audrey Wiley each singled twice. Brynn Yarbrough had the other RBI as she, Laurel Hager and Avery Harris singled.
McKenzie Haley and Presley Mayberry each singled twice and Halstyn Andrews once for Lebanon Monument.
Pee Wee Adam Wright Design vs. Wilson Bank & Trust no score keptSloane Allen, Addilyn Angel, Claudia Fisher, Liyah Gaines, Ebby Bale Harris, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Cora Phillips, Aylin Ruiz Romero, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice for Adam Wright.
Lylah Aderhold, Raelynn Brandt, Randalynn Chandler, Charlie Cox, Ava Greer, Tiegan Kaiser, Emrie Blaike Thompson, Vera Belle Thorpe, Ellie Trammel, Catherine Vance and Ariana Walker each singled twice and Ella Grave Garvin once for Wilson Bank. Trammel recorded seven outs at home plate. Thompson recorded an out at second base and another at home.
