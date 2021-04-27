Results from Thursday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
8-under
Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 18, Smile Galleries 10
Jada James drove in four Straight Shot runs on two homers, a double and two singles. Carly Hodge hit two triples, a double and a single while Jaila Kelly singled twice and tripled. Morgan Hurd had two singles and Tori Doll and Dorothy Smith one each as all three doubles. Miracle Hastings and Hadley Williams each had four singles, Payton McGraw three, Emma Munds two and Annsley Lambert one.
Hannah Martel had two singles and Kennedy McCue and Adalyn Pfountz one each as all three tripled for Smile Solutions. Hannah Hubner had two doubles and Pyper Davis, Gracie Lindsey and Henley Simmons one apiece as all four singled. Camilla Humes had two singles and Emmalee Bringhurst and Genevieve Robertson one apiece.
6-under
J Davidson Builders 9, Cedar City 0
Natalie Russell doubled and singled while Marley Pyburn singled twice as both homered for J Davidson. Averly Smith singled three times; Zoe Higgins, Finley Illobre, Dylan Mae Lalka and Tessa Lewis twice each and Mariah Logue, Vivian Logue and Lynleigh Patterson once apiece.
Emmie Thompson tripled and MaKenna Malone doubled for Cedar City. Avery Harris had two singles and Miya Doll one.
Pee weeAdam Wright Design vs. Southeast Impressions (no score kept)
Sloane Allen, Addilyn Angel, Claudia Fisher, Liyah Gaines, Ebby Bale Harris, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Cora Phillips, Aylin Ruiz Romero, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice for Adam Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.