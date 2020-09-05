In Lebanon Girls Softball Association tournament action played this week at Baird Park:
Monday Aug. 31
6U Championship Game
Dick’s Sporting Goods 16 Woodmont Realty 4
Dick’s Sporting Goods — Kate Lanning single, 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. Natalie Russell and Baylor Thompson single, 2 doubles and 2 RBIs. Promise Manier single, double and 2 RBIs. Emma Munds single and 2 doubles. Emma Bond, Haiden Schultz, and Dorothy Smith single and double each. Eliza Williamson 2 doubles. Jillian Lanning 2 singles. Alannah Hale singled.
8U Semifinal
Lebanon Monument 11 Akins Overhead Door 10
Lebanon Monument — Courtney Haley 2 doubles, 2 triples and 4 RBIs. Alivia Lattimore 2 singles, double and 2 RBIs. Mattie Mitchell 3 singles and a RBI. Sydney Hickman 2 singles and a RBI. Adeline Davis 3 singles. Isabelle Hodge single and 2 RBIs. Ava Lanning 3 singles. Avery Smallwood 2 singles.
10U Semifinal
Haston Home Improvement 7 Volunteer Sheet Metal 5
Haston Home Improvement — Hadley Hays singled.
Wednesday Sept. 2
10U Semifinal
Journey’s 10 Ryan Stephens Custom Homes 6
Journey’s — Kloe Kamm triple and 4 stolen bases. Marlie Beaty double and 3 stolen bases. Addison Sellars singled. Amiyah Hodge pitched 4 strikeouts and had 3 stolen bases. Addison Lattimore 4 stolen bases. Aryanna McCarver 3 stolen bases. Alivia Weir 2 stolen bases.
Ryan Stephens Custom Homes — Palyn Stephens singled and doubled.
14U Semifinal
Action Nissan 7 Lester Digital 6
Action Nissan — Analyn Mckenzie single, double, and 2 stolen bases. Leah Jones single, RBI and a stolen base. Maddye McKenzie and Abby Smith single and 3 stolen bases. Avery Sellars singled. Macayla Moss 2 stolen bases. Rolandria Dowell 3 stolen bases.
Lester Digital — Mikayla Brown and Rylee Rogers each singled and RBI. Avery Taylor singled.
14U Semifinal
CedarStone Bank 12 Ligon Bobo 2
CedarStone Bank — Reagan Schmitz 3 singles, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Maci Hodge 2 singles, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Presley Broach single and RBI. Katrina Brown 2 singles, RBI and stolen base. Kyleigh Chandler and Elizabeth Diggs RBI each. Chloe Harris single and RBI. Savannah Warren single, 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Alyssa Wood single, 5 stolen bases and 4 strikeouts pitching.
