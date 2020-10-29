Lebanon’s boys mowed down visiting Portland 25-2 while the girls prevailed 20-7 in high school bowling Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
Jackson McRae racked up high games of a pair of 234s and a 224 for the Blue Devils while Ryan Norvil notched 202, 194 and 224; Caleb Gregory 204, 194 and 191; Joshua Cantrell 180, Will Weir 165 and Braxton Crook 165 as Lebanon improved to 7-0.
Emma Allison led the Lady Devils with an 181 while Addisen Johnson scored a 173 and Alyssa Weiser 158 as Lebanon moved to 5-0.
