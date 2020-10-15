Lebanon’s girls defeated visiting Wilson Central 19-8 while the boys prevailed 20-7 Tuesday at Pro Bowl West.
Addisen Johnson led the Lady Devils with high games of 201, 146 and 179 while Emma Allison scored a 190, Kayla Hamlet 156 and Kaitlyn Szkwarok 142 as Lebanon improved to 2-0.
Caleb Gregory rolled scores of 177 and 233 for the Blue Devils while Jaleel Dowell delivered high games of 215, 188 and 175; Westin Manning 205, Ryan Norvil 172, 204 and 180; Jackson McRae 172 and 198, Joshua Cantrell 194 and Will Weir 178 as Lebanon’s boys moved to 3-0.
Lebanon boys roll past GallatinGALLATIN — Lebanon’s boys rolled to a 17-10 win over host Gallatin on Monday at Holder Family Fun Center.
Ryan Norvil notched games of 224 and 200 for the Blue Devils while Jaleel Dowell and Caleb Gregory each delivered a 208, Jackson McRae 180 and 193 and Cameron Farmer 179 as Lebanon improved to 2-0.
