LAFAYETTE — Lebanon’s Aiden Britt set a course record for the 5K with 16:08.5 Tuesday in winning the Macon County Open.
The previous 5K time of 16:26, set by Macon County’s Brandon Mahaney, had stood since 2008. The three-mile record, set before the sport switched to 5K, is 15:04 held by the Blue Devils’ Clay Hannah in 2006. Mahaney and Hannah ran collegiately at Belmont.
Four Blue Devils — Britt, Hayden Jones (14th with 18:57), Judah Bender (15th in 19:03) and Todd Gonzales (19th in 19:16) — placed in the top 20 of the field of 115. Belcher turned in a season-best time.
Also for Lebanon, Neil Nelson was 34th in 20:17, Ryker Ater 35th in 20:20, Erik Cruz 36th in 20:22, Hayden Belcher 39th in 20:32, Andres Gonzales 40th in 20:44, Allen Sellars 83rd in 23:43, Ethan Daley 85th in 23:55, Briston Roberge 86th in 23:56, Isaac Thompson 87th in 24:13, Jude Hassell 100th in 25:53 and Reed Daley 113th in 30:18.
The Blue Devils finished second with 82 points, 20 behind Macon County.
For the girls, Lebanon’s Neleigh Hutto was 21st in 26:38 while Ellie Denton finished 28th in 26:06.
Lebanon will compete in the Region 5-Large meet next Tuesday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.