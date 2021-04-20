As Lebanon High seniors in 2018, Tyler Moore and Lindsay Manning were two of the top bowlers in Tennessee.
Now, both are aiming for national championships.
Moore, who won the TSSAA state championship as a junior in 2017 and was Tennessee Mr. Bowler in ’18, finished second last Friday in an ISC sectional at Smyrna Bowling Center to qualify for the May 3-8 nationals in Wyoming, Mich., a Grand Rapids suburb.
The top six from each of four sectional sites qualified for nationals. Moore, who currently bowls for Tusculum University in east Tennessee, knocked down 1,234 pins, trailing Webber International’s Ronnie Huff by eight. There were 149 bowlers in the individual match.
Manning, who bowls for Louisiana Tech, competed in the Dallas sectional and finished 11th out of 119 competitors.
Her 1,169 pins were 12 behind the sixth-place finisher.
But her LaTech team did qualify for the ITA nationals which will be also be held in Wyoming, Mich., and are to be nationally televised.
The top four teams in each sectional advanced to the nationals and her Lady Bulldogs finished third.
The Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships are part of the United States Bowling Congress.
These tournaments are for bowlers and teams from both NCAA and NAIA schools. Louisiana Tech is a renowned NCAA Division I school with strong tradition in several sports and whose bowling program is in the same conference as past NCAA champion Vanderbilt.
Tusculum is an NCAA Division II school located near Greeneville.
