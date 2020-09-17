Lebanon's Britt turns in state-, nationally-ranked times

Lebanon’s Aiden Britt competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday, finishing sixth in the Gold Division in 15:57. His time in the 5K race put him 106th in the nation for the week of Sept. 7-13. He currently has the third fastest time for a Tennessee high school runner in the 5K. The Blue Devils’ next race will be the Burnett Invitational in Cookeville on Sept. 26.

 Submitted

HENDERSONVILLE — Eleven Blue Devils set personal-record times last Friday during the Coleman Midgett Invitational.

Judah Bender finished in 20:22, Hayden Jones in 19:51, Neil Nelson 21:52, Hayden Belcher 20:51, Bryson Glover 21:06, Ryker Ater 21:37, Jeremy Taylor 23:23, Erik Cruz 20:34, Ethan Daley 25:32, Allen Sellers 24:50 and Briston Roberge 24:12.

Two Lady Devil runners also set personal-best times. Kerigan Gill crossed the finish line in 27:01 and Neleigh Hutto in 29:51.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.