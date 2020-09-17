HENDERSONVILLE — Eleven Blue Devils set personal-record times last Friday during the Coleman Midgett Invitational.
Judah Bender finished in 20:22, Hayden Jones in 19:51, Neil Nelson 21:52, Hayden Belcher 20:51, Bryson Glover 21:06, Ryker Ater 21:37, Jeremy Taylor 23:23, Erik Cruz 20:34, Ethan Daley 25:32, Allen Sellers 24:50 and Briston Roberge 24:12.
Two Lady Devil runners also set personal-best times. Kerigan Gill crossed the finish line in 27:01 and Neleigh Hutto in 29:51.
