Lebanon’s Aiden Britt competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational last Saturday, finishing sixth in the Gold Division in 15:57. His time in the 5K race put him 106th in the nation for the week of Sept. 7-13. He currently has the third fastest time for a Tennessee high school runner in the 5K. The Blue Devils’ next race will be the Burnett Invitational in Cookeville on Sept. 26.