OAKVILLE, Ala. — With several senior runners absent from last Saturday’s Jesse Owens Classic, several underclassmen set personals-best times.
Erik Cruz finished in 19:04, Todd Gonzalez in 19:13, Neil Nelson 19:30, Ryker Aker 20:05 and Andres Gonzalez 20:42.
On the girls’ side, Lebanon freshman Kerigan Gill crossed the finish line in 22:12. Ellie Denton finished in 24:44 and Neleigh Hutto in 25:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.