Lebanon High School seniors with interest in criminal justice are getting a glimpse at the inner working of civil service by attending local government meetings. Their teacher said that it’s a great way for them to see if what they’re studying might lead to a career path for them.
J.D. Lakeman teaches criminal justice at LHS. During the spring semester, seniors taking criminal-justice classes have job-shadow options in career fields of their focus.
“We were doing work-based learning before work-based learning was cool,” Lakeman said jokingly. “Now, there is a work-based learning component in every CTE (career and technical education) course.”
The program predates Lakeman’s tenure at LHS, but he is spearheading it now. He’s made the government visits before and feels like it and the work-based learning are great ways for students to actually gauge their interest in a particular field.
“This is sort of their chance to see if it is a career they want to go into,” Lakeman said. “Let’s say they pick law enforcement ... they go to the Lebanon Police Department once a week for 10 weeks. We also send them to (Wilson County Emergency Management Agency), Lebanon Fire Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). We’ve even sent them to the courts and attorneys offices all over town.”
Lakeman said that the job-shadowing that his students do is unique from typical work-based learning curriculum. Usually, with work-based learning, such as culinary arts, the students would have a job at a restaurant. They are actually employed and getting paid.
With the criminal-justice job shadowing, the students aren’t getting paid, but Lakeman said that there are other advantages. They get shuffled around a lot, so they are able to see several different aspects of the various focuses of their studies.
“They get to hear from the people in the field, who say if they could go back and what they would do to get to where they are,” said Lakeman. “(As a result) I actually have as many students who realize they don’t want to do it as they do want to do it.
“I have a lot of students who watch ‘Criminal Minds’ and want to be forensic psychiatrists. I have to be the one to break it to them that most of the time those people aren’t solving crimes. They’re in session with patients.”
The Lebanon City Council meeting was just the first stop on the meeting tour. Lakeman’s class attends one meeting a month in the spring. Next month, his students will visit the county courthouse for a Wilson County Commission meeting. Then, in April, they will attend a Wilson County Schools Board of Education meeting.
“Most of the agencies (they shadow) are funded through these bodies,” Lakeman said. “It’s important to see how the agencies rely on the budgets passed by these officials and what the people who they will vote for do.”
Lakeman took it a step further. Prior to the meeting, he pulled up Lebanon’s district maps so that his students could identify who their city councilor is. If they don’t live in the city, Lakeman assigned them to Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.
Lakeman then challenged them to see how those councilors who were representing them voted on issues, asking them if it lined up with how they felt.
“We talked about the cemetery drainage concerns raised and how those people had reached out to councilor (Camille) Burdine,” said Lakeman. “This was great, because they got a chance to see how councilors respond to citizens’ concerns from inside their district.”
From the students’ perspective, a few different things stuck out to them. Seeing so many citizens engage with the city council really resonated with Emma Fung, who said that she was surprised how anyone could voice their opinion if they wanted to.
“It was nice to see that people have the opportunity to have an audience that listens to them,” Fung said.
Fung’s field of study revolves around the TWRA. She’s not sure if she wants to continue in the field she’s studying, but she hasn’t ruled it out completely.
Bryson Glover is another TWRA student.
“It stuck out to me that the wards would ask different employees in attendance questions,” Glover said. “(They were all) open to hearing things citizens had to say.”
Savannah Stubblefield is taking a different approach than her fellow students. Her focus has been on the LPD. She knows that she doesn’t want to be a police officer, but she appreciates the different perspective that she now has on the justice system.
Stubblefield admires the individuals who got up to speak. Something the council did caught her off guard though.
“I was slightly surprised that all of the council members agreed on all the discussed issues,” Stubblefield said.
