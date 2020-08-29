SMYRNA — Two-time state tournament qualifier Stewarts Creek shut out visiting Lebanon 5-0 Tuesday in girls’ soccer action.
Junior goalkeeper Lexie Crowder collected 16 saves for the Lady Devils, who allowed just one score in the second half in falling to 1-1-1 for the season.
Late goals sink Lady SaintsNASHVILLE — Davidson Academy scored three late goals to defeat Mt. Juliet Christian 3-0 Thursday.
The game was scoreless with 15 minutes to play before the Lady Saints slipped to 0-2.
