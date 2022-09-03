SAFENET PHOTO

The license-plate readers in Lebanon alerted authorities to a van stolen out of Nashville on Wednesday. The driver was taken into custody.

Using its recently installed license-plate-reading cameras, the Lebanon Police Department apprehended the driver of a stolen vehicle who was pulling a trailer on Wednesday.

According to Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, officers took Jonas Berry into custody after locating the stolen vehicle at Home Depot on South Hartmann Drive.

