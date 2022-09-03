Using its recently installed license-plate-reading cameras, the Lebanon Police Department apprehended the driver of a stolen vehicle who was pulling a trailer on Wednesday.
According to Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, officers took Jonas Berry into custody after locating the stolen vehicle at Home Depot on South Hartmann Drive.
Positioned near the northbound lanes of South Hartmann Drive, just off Interstate 40, the license-plate-reader detected the vehicle as it entered Lebanon shortly after 5 p.m.
Within minutes, patrol officers in the area were scanning for the vehicle.
“We got a Flock Alert that a vehicle reported stolen out of Metro Nashville was on South Hartmann,” Hardy said. “We had units in the area looking for the vehicle.”
K-9 officer Cody Bryan discovered the vehicle. When Bryan located the van, it was pulling a trailer with a zero-turn lawn mower, weed-eaters, a push mower, and other tools.
Reports indicate that the zero-turn lawn mower was missing all of its unique serial numbers, which serve much like a tool’s thumbprint.
“Inside the van were also a bunch of tools,” Hardy said. “Some of them, in the same fashion as the zero-turn, had the serial numbers either painted over, removed, or damaged in a way that we can’t read them. Some of the items we won’t be able to positively identify. We hope that we can identify them so we can share it with surrounding agencies to get it back to the rightful owners.”
Hardy reported that someone appeared to have tampered with the van’s ignition cylinder.
“The van had been compromised,” Hardy said. “The ignition cylinder had been removed.”
A permanent key ignition switch, commonly used in stolen vehicles, was also found.
According to Hardy, the investigation remains active and pending.
Several arrests have been made, and stolen vehicles were recovered due to the new license-plate readers scattered around the perimeter of Lebanon. Whenever the cameras detect a stolen vehicle, local authorities get an alert.
“It automatically loads into a program which is monitored by our dispatch center, and all of our patrol units have access to that as well,” Hardy said.
The camera system was installed and deployed throughout Lebanon earlier this year. Hardy indicated that the city has plans to add more cameras in the future.
Flock Technologies provide the cameras.
