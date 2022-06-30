Tennessee healthcare providers are pushing back against the United States Supreme Court’s ruling last week that overturned 50 years of legal precedent regarding a woman’s right to access abortion.
The reversal of the order means that abortions are no longer federally protected, leaving the decision in the hands of state legislatures. In Tennessee, a trigger law will go into effect making abortion a class-C felony within the next 30 days. Physicians and those associated who perform an abortion could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
On Tuesday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction that was stopping the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law from taking effect, so the six-week abortion ban is effectively back in force. Abortion clinics in Tennessee have already stopped taking future appointments.
Ashley Coffield, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and Northern Mississippi, indicated in a press conference that her organization expected the injunction to be lifted quickly and that it had performed its last abortion on Monday for the foreseeable future.
Planned Parenthood still provides a range of sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including birth control, testing for sexual transmitted infections, cancer screenings, immunization and gender-affirming hormone care.
Coffield mentioned that her organization had been bracing for the announcement.
“Thankfully, we at Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi are prepared,” Coffield said. “This month, we established our patient navigator program ... (to) connect our patients to care in other states.
“We will unequivocally continue to support patients who seek abortion care by giving them the guidance and resources they need to get that care. We will never stop fighting like hell to regain and protect our patients’ right to abortion in Tennessee.”
For now, patients who live in Tennessee will have to find a way to get an abortion out of state, seek care outside the health-care system, or carry an unintended or dangerous pregnancy to term.
Coffield insisted that Planned Parenthood’s doors “are still open and will remain open.”
“We have been in Tennessee for 80 years, and we are not going anywhere,” Coffield said.
Dr. Jason Martin, a physician and Democratic candidate for governor, expressed concern that only safe abortions would be prevented by the court’s ruling.
“Make no mistake, abortions will still occur, but they will no longer be safe,” Martin said.
Martin added that it puts a third party into a decision that should be left to a woman and her doctor.
“As a physician, I also worry about how this impacts how we treat women in the hospital,” Martin said. “How can I give someone the best medical care possible when medical decisions are no longer just between a woman and her doctor?”
Members of the faith community have also spoken out against what they described as a “narrative of carelessness and heartlessness.”
“As a mother and a pastor who spent years working as a hospital chaplain, I am devastated that the state of Tennessee will no longer be offering abortion services as a part of necessary healthcare for women in our state,” said Dr. Lillian Lammers of Memphis’ First Congregational Church. “For too many Christians, this issue has been oversimplified to a narrative of carelessness and heartlessness. The realities of abortion care are far more nuanced and complex.”
Lammers’ Southern Christian Coalition colleague, Dr. Donna Whitney of Nashville’s Metropolitan Interdenominational Church, said that every woman deserves privacy make reproductive decisions.
“Unfortunately, here in Tennessee, now that Planned Parenthood offices across the state have stopped providing abortion care, it means that politicians are making decisions that women should be making,” Whitney said. “Now that the option of safe abortion care has been taken away, we know that women’s lives are at risk, which is absolutely heartbreaking and unnecessary.”
Tennessee Right to Life
On the other side of the decision, members of the Tennessee chapter of Right to Life are applauding the decision, calling the court’s actions “courageous.”
In a press release issued by Tennessee Right to Life, the organization conveyed, “The justices, voted to no longer recognize a federal constitutional right to abortion and, thus, return the issue of abortion regulation to the states and their elected representatives and senators. In Tennessee, the Human Life Protection Act, a trigger law passed in 2019 and supported by Tennessee Right to Life, will presumably now go into effect and prohibit all abortions, except when the life of the mother is at risk.”
President of Tennessee Right to Life Stacy Dunn called the decision “historic.”
“This is a historic moment that we have been fighting for and working toward since our organization was founded in the wake of Roe,” Dunn said. “This is a victory for democracy. For the first time in almost 50 years, the voters and their elected representatives will have control over this issue rather than unelected judges, and we applaud that.”
Dunn indicated that the decision would allow Tennesseans to enact legislature that conforms with their values.
“This decision will allow our Tennessee laws to reflect our Tennessee values that unborn children should be protected by law and that every person deserves the right to be born,” Dunn said.
Tennessee Right to Life is the state of Tennessee’s oldest and largest pro-life organization. In 2014, the group aided in he passage of Amendment 1, which codified that there was no right to abortion in Tennessee’s state constitution. In 2019, Tennessee Right to Life, advocated for the Human Life Protection Act, the trigger law that will now prohibit abortion in Tennessee.
