My friend, Dr. Donna Shaffer, has written an interesting book titled “The Roller Coaster Called Life.”
In the book, she refers to life stories as being “defining moments” in our lives. We all have these “defining moments.” Strangely, that got me to thinking about numbers.
I also think there are defining numbers in each of our lives. Here are a few of mine.
10 — That’s how many pounds I weighed when I was born. You couldn’t tell by looking at me.
5 — In birth order, I am the second of five. You might call me a middle child, sort of.
40 — When I took my first job at the G & R Dairy Chef, the going hourly rate was 40 cents. That job began in the fall of 1963.
15 — That’s how old I was when I made peace with God. Some people call it being saved. Others call it being born again. Still others call it a conversion experience. Call it what you will … that was the age I made my calling and election sure. Since then, I have been kept by the power of His might.
16 — That was the year I got my first store-bought haircut. Up until then, my mother cut my hair, along with my three brothers’ hair. There were a few early years when my father welded the scissors and clippers, but my mother took over when he started soup-bowling our haircuts.
1969 — That’s the year I graduated from Carthage High School.
55 — That was my number in the U.S. Military Draft Lottery.
19 — I was fully 19 years old when I first fell in love. That summer was the shortest summer of my life.
1973 — In 1973, I graduated from the University of Tennessee. Look back to my high school graduation date. That’s right ... I graduated in four years. That feat is not accomplished very often these days.
1979 — That’s the year a blue-eyed blonde named Kathy Oakley and I were married.
8 pounds-15 ¼ ounces — Our first son, J. Brim, tipped the scale at that exact weight. He turned 40 last year. It doesn’t seem like so long ago when the nurse turned to me in the hospital delivery room, handed him to me, as she announced to everyone in the room, “We’re going to let his father take him down to the nursery and weigh him.” I promise you. It seems like yesterday. My late mother used to say, “Looking back, it all seems like a dream.”
42 — That blue-eyed blonde and I have been married that many years. That’s closing in on half a century. I’ve been married over half my life.
3 — That’s a big number around our house these days. We have three, fine, grown sons ... and now, seven finer grandchildren.
61 — In my head, that’s how old I am. I know. I know. According to my birth date, I’m 71. But that just doesn’t work for me. So, do me a big favor and don’t try to tell me any different.
81 — My father, Frank T. McCall, crossed over to the other side at that age.
20 — This Father’s Day, he will have been gone 20 years. It doesn’t seem like that long ago when I got the call.
88 — My mother made it to 88. If she had not worked so hard, she would probably still be going strong.
59 — My grandfather, Will Herod Brim, died on Nov. 12, 1963. That’s almost 60 years ago this fall. Like my mother said, it’s like a dream.
1 million-plus — That’s the number of blessings I’ve known in my lifetime.
1 — Along this fascinating journey called life, I have tried to keep God first. I have failed Him often, but He has never failed me.
1000 — When I get to heaven, I’m going to find a rocking chair and sit in it for a thousand years. After a thousand years, I’ll start rocking.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.
